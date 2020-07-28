Mrs. Dorothy Frances Wood McDaniel Thompson, 88, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her daughters' residence following a long fruitful life. She was born November 1, 1931 in the Fawn Grove Community of Itawamba County, MS, to Martell Francis Wood and Dona Comer Wood. Raised in the Evergreen Community, she was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School where she was IAHS Most Beautiful. Dorothy was a master homemaker all of her life, but did work at Velveteen Rabbit and at McRae's Department Store. A selfless caregiver to so many, Dorothy was possessed with a sharp-wit and a cute personality. A great cook, she was known far and wide for her delicious caramel cakes and pies and was an expert seamstress. She loved to travel the USA with her special friend, Ruth Rasberry. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Meme" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A lifelong Baptist, she was a devoted and faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church many years where she taught Sunday School to four- and five-year-olds for over 50 years. A delightful soul, she touched many lives with her generous spirit and loving heart. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday) from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Glenwood Cemetery in Tupelo, MS, with Rev. David Langerfeld and Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Hawkins (Jim), and her two sons, Holland McDaniel (Jeff), and John Thompson (Helen), all of Tupelo; grandchildren, Jay Hawkins (Jessica), Mary Frances Ray (Trey), Evan Thompson, and Patsy Thompson; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Hayes Hawkins, and Aidan Ray; sisters-in-law, Sarah Nell Hartley (Claude), Betty Thompson, and Kay Gray (Ceburn); brother-in-law, Joe Thomas McDaniel (Ann); and a host of other near relatives and great friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Trubert Holland "Mac" McDaniel who died September 15, 1959 in a plane crash; and her second husband George "Tommy" Thompson who died November 4, 2000; a sister, Learue McDaniel and her husband, J. C.; and her brothers-in-law, Buddy Thompson, Hubert McDaniel, and Roland McDaniel; and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Pettit. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
