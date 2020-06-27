Earline Elizabeth Carroll Thompson, 90, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in Saltillo, October 1, 1929 to Lonnie George and Vera Mae Stafford Carroll. Earline was an extremely hard working woman who worked many years as a seamstress in an industrial environment before purchasing a Barbeque Shack in Mooreville, which she owned and operated for many years. She faithfully and willingly devoted her life to her ever growing family and was able to nurture and love through six generations. She even cared for her family through her own hobbies, which included: crocheting, sewing, cooking delicious meals and baking blueberry cobbler, which was often requested by her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Betty Thompson Snipes of Jacksonville, Florida and Linda Thompson Shirley and her husband, Tim Hudson of Belden; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandson; and brother, Lonnie Eugene Carroll of Cordova, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Vernon Thompson; daughter, Ann Patterson Wilkerson; and four grandchildren. Services will be private to family. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
