Elgin Erskin Thompson, 81, well known resident of Hickory Flat and lifelong resident of the Union and Benton County areas, departed this life Monday, January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the well lived life of Mr. Thompson will be at 2 PM Friday, January 22 at Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat with Bro. Larry West and Bro. Tom Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Thompson was born December 13, 1939 in Union County, the son of the late Erskin and Gara Herring Thompson. He received his education in the Union County Public School System, proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was employed as a supervisor for Piper Industries until his retirement in 2005. A devoted member of Faith Baptist Church, Mr. Thompson served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher and in earlier years also served as Mayor of Hickory Flat. He was instrumental in the formation of the Hickory Flat Fire Department and was responsible for signing the note for the first fire truck in Hickory Flat that was purchased over 50 years ago. Mr. Thompson will be remembered as a family oriented person that included supporting his granddaughter's sports programs and riding 4-wheelers with his grandson. Vegetable gardening was a favorite pastime. Visitation will be Friday, January 22 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church. Blessed with a loving family, survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Wilkerson Thompson of Hickory Flat, two sons, David Thompson (Deborah) of Hickory Flat, Jim Thompson of Blue Springs, one brother, Joe Thompson of the Alpine Community and two grandchildren, Brandon Thompson (Shelby) and Lauren Thompson. The family request that memorials be directed to Faith Baptist Church, MS- 178, Hickory Flat, MS 38633. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.