Elgin Erskin Thompson, 81, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, January 22 at 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Benton County..

