Floyd Mitchell "Mike" Thompson, 65, passed away April 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born November 8, 1954 in Memphis, TN to Floyd Thompson and Martha Thompson. Both parents and a brother; James Thompson preceded him in death. Mike was an Industrial Painter. He is survived by a daughter; Michelle Merchant, one son; Floyd Ferguson (Mike), eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three siblings; Carl Thompson, Bobbie Robertson and Sheila Watkins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For on-line information and condolences, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
