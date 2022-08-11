Houston-Fred Wilson Thompson, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Care Center of Aberdeen. He was born December 3, 1927 in Chickasaw County to the late Robert Lee Thompson and Ellye Coila Wilson Thompson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Houston with Bro. Kenny Adams officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by three daughters; Sherry Carr (Don) of Tupelo, Mary Anne Sanders (Harvey) of Houston, Taylor Golebiewski (Paden) of Fulton; three grandchildren, Jason Carr of Nashville, Justin Carr (Brandy) of Tupelo, Layden Strange of Fulton; six great grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Gann of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert Lee Thompson and Ellye Coila Wilson Thompson; his wife, Sarah Frances Taylor Thompson; two brothers, Robert Thompson and Jack Thompson; two sisters, Hilda Baird and Ruby Brandon; a grandson, James Madison Bryant. Pallbearers will be Harvey Sanders, Jr., Drew Audette, Danny Alford, Jesse Garner, Ken Brandon, Paul Brassfield, Shane Booth and Andy White. Honorary pallbearers will be all past and present employees of Horn's Big Star, Piggly Wiggly and Grocer's Pride. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
