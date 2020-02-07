ABERDEEN -- Freddie Gene Thompson, 63, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Monday, February 10, 2020; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 to service time at the funeral home.. Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery.

