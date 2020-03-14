Geraldine Grayson Thompson, 61, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance honoring the well lived life of Mrs. Thompson will be at 2 PM Sunday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & West Bankhead. Her Pastor Bro. Steve Denton will officiate and burial will be at the Goodrum Memorial Cemetery in Desoto County. Ms. Thompson was born November 27, 1958 in St. Charles, IL, the daughter of the late Calvin and Clara Long Grayson. Affectionately known as Granny, she was a valued employee with Wal-Mart and Cracker Barrel, both in New Albany. A Christian, Ms. Thompson will be remembered as a kind, compassionate person who enjoyed the friendship of many. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include two brothers, Mickey Grayson and Melvin Grayson. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
