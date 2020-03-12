UNION COUNTY -- Geraldine Grayson Thompson, 61, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 15 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Goodrum Memorial Cemetery in Desoto County.

