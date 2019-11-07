Ivie Sue Thompson, 89, of Mantachie, Mississippi, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend to all who knew her. She lived her life believing that one day she would see her heavenly Father. She married the love of her life, Dewey Thompson, on April 19, 1947, and they served Christ together for 72 years. She was employed by Kruger Metal Company for many years. She was loved by all that met her. Through the years, she enjoyed attending church, singing in the church choir, traveling with her family on vacation, and being with friends and family. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed. Sue was born October 5, 1930, in the Shiloh community to Ira and Mertie Franks. She was the last of twelve children. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Shiloh United Methodist Church with Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three sons, David (Diane), Ralph (Gwyn), and Anthony (Renea) Thompson; eight grandchildren, Bryan Thompson (Cindy), Sheba Winter (Dewayne), Tracy Thompson (Deana), Antony Eugene Thompson (Kaylee), Coley Thompson (Jenny), Casey Thompson, Noel Cameron (Jacob), and Allison Braden (Rob); 17 great-grands and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband of 72 years, Dewey Thompson; her parents, Ira and Mertie Franks; 10 sisters; and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be Bryan Thompson, Tracy Thompson, Anthony Thompson, Dewayne Winter, Coley Thompson, Matt Thompson, and Jerry Thompson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Unity Hospice Team and caregiver Shone Pitts and to all that has supported their family during their journey. Condolences may be shared with the Thompson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
