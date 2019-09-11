J.T. Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept 10, 2019.He was born on May 23,1930, in his childhood home in the Centerville Community, Itawamba County, MS, to Jim and Lina May (Markum) Thompson. JT spent his years working at Harden's Bakery and Super Sagless for 18 years. Along side his wife, Willie Pearl Thompson, they owned and operated a chicken farm in Mantachie for over 12 years. He served his community as an Itawamba County school bus driver, Sheriff's Deputy, and was elected Constable during 1973. He enjoyed doing what was right for the people of his community and loved his friends and family dearly. Known for his many jokes and pranks throughout his years, JT's smile and laughter will be missed by many. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David "ET" Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. He is survived by his three children: Danny Thompson (Doris) of Unity Community, Patty Richey (William) of the Auburn community, and Jason Thompson (Krystal) of Mantachie. Six Grandchildren: Tawana Shell (Kevin), Ryan Thompson, Michelle Richey, Brandy Smith, Rusty Thompson, and Campbell Thompson; Nine Great-Grandchildren: Cade Threlkeld, Audrey Shell, Jaycee Thompson, Keeley Martin (Parker), Ally Oliver, Abby Oliver, Maddie Estes, Chloe Watts, Ethan Watts. One expecting Great-Great Grandchild: Will Major Martin due to arrive in November 2019; Three Step-Grandchildren: Jeff Willis, Dan Willis, Kimberly Ginn; Seven Step Great-Grandchildren: Brittany Steward, Bethany Willis, Cameron Willis, Austin Azlin, Jordan Willis, Peyton Willis, and Carter Willis. Two Step Great-Great Grandchildren: Maggie and Milo Steward; and special friend Bob Franks. He was preceded in death by his wife and "best friend he ever had", of 68 years, Willie Pearl Thompson; one brother, Raymond Thompson; three sisters, Mildred Anderson, Susie Taylor, and Wilma Hester; half- brother and sisters, Avis Nanny, Lilly Rogers, and Amy Franks. Pallbearers will be Ryan Thompson, Rusty Thompson, Doug Hearn, Donald Rayburn, Kevin Shell, David Brown, and Bob Franks. Visitation will be from Noon until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
