"Jack" Thompson 59, passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on August 2, 2020. As a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church Jack served on the Deacon Board as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. He graduated from Shannon High School where he played on the Shannon Red Raiders Basketball team, later graduating from ICC in Air Condition Technician. He formerly worked for Tecumseh from 1980-2004, North Mississippi Medical Center, Bogart's and Thompson Pressure Washing Company. Jack was a genuine person, enjoyed fishing, hunting and taking his early morning walks, he was gifted in working with his hands as a carpenter. He leaves behind three children, Jovon Listenbee (Wendy), Anthony Listenbee (Julie) all of Tupelo, MS., Modesty Thompson Miller (Kelvin) of Shannon, MS., two sisters, Henry Ella Smith (Larry), Brenda Jenkins (Daniel) all of Tupelo, MS., one sister-in-law, Annie Thompson of Shannon, MS., ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Thompson and Joella Thompson, three brothers, William Edward, John Willis and Tyrone Thompson, one sister, Lillie G. Thompson Ward. A private Grave Side Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 at the J.W. & A. M. Thompson Memorial Park with a walkthrough at 10:00 Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is Committed and Honored to be serving the Thompson Listenbee Family, expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grayson-porters,com
