Jerlene Goolsby Thompson a well lived life for 96 years and beloved matriarch of the Goolsby Thompson Family. Jerlene Goolsby Thompson, "Nanny" of Blue Mountain passed away peacefully Friday Morning , December 27, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley. Funeral services cherishing the life of Jerlene will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Blue Mountain Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Officiated by: Bro. Joe McKnight and Bro. Steve Wilson. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Sunday Morning at 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM, then move to the Church for visitation from 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 PM. Jerlene was born March 11, 1923 in Marshall County and was the daughter of the late Dalton Goolsbyand Sally Chism Goolsby. The married Granville Thompson, a United States World War II veteran who preceded her in death on April 9, 2010. A charter member of Blue Mountain Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Jerlene taught Sunday School many years an active and vibrant woman throughout her life. She devoted herself to her family, church, and community. She loved the Lord, her church and her pastor. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, along with their son, Doyle, owned and operated Big D Grocery in Blue Mountain for many years. She was also employed by the South Tippah School System before her retirement. A devoted mother and grandmother, she had outstanding impact on many lives. Her home was always open and served as a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy her good cooking. Jerlene will be remembered as a talented seamstress, her love for flowers and growing and putting up vegetables from her garden. She lived a full and wonderful Christian life that will always be cherished by her family and friends. Blessed to have come from a large family (one of fourteen children) Jerlene is survived by one daughter, Linda Martindale (Don) of Ripley, one special daughter-in-law, Lana Thompson of Baldwyn, a very special brother, Harold Goolsby (Margie) of Blytheville, AR, three very loved grandchildren, John Martindale (Monica) of Ripley, Donna Martindale of Tupelo, Toby Thompson of Baldwyn and three special great-grandchildren: Tyler Thompson of Blue Springs, Ava and Kylie Martindale of Ripley, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, a son, Doyle Thompson, grandson, Jonathan Thompson, a great-granddaughter, Macy Brooke Martindale and twelve siblings. Pallbearers will be John Martindale, Jimmy Pipkin, Harold Goolsby, Toby Thompson, Richard Thompson, and Chad Bishop. "Truly she was a woman of valor, worth a price above rubies and we praise her for what she has done." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Blue Mountain Church of the Lord Jesus Christ or a Charity of your choice. Expression of sympathy, for the Thompson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
