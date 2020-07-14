Hamilton, AL - John Allen Thompson, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on October 5, 1956, in Amory, he was a son of the late Billy and Aileen Aldridge Thompson. John grew up in Amory and graduated from Hatley High School. He went to work in the furniture industry, working maintenance at both Styline Furniture and Ashley Furniture. He was a great provider for his family. John was a proud veteran and he served our country by enrolling in the Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Donna Thompson, on December 2, 1974 and together they were blessed with three children. John loved his family, was always the rock for them, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his wife. His family said the he was humble, a hard worker, and he never met a stranger. A Christian, he was of the Assembly of God faith. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family. A mechanic minded man, he liked working on cars and mowers in his free time and tinkering with various projects. He liked to listen to Country music. John was passionate about helping the children at St. Jude Children's Hospital. John's families and friends will miss him dearly yet as they reflect on the man he was in their life, they are thankful to God for the gift of him. The memories which were made will be cherished forever. John is survived by his loving wife, Donna, Hamilton; daughter, Vickie Lynn Thompson, Hamilton; sons, Christopher Crenshaw, Aberdeen, Jonathan Thompson, Hamilton; grandchildren, Savanna Street, Jon Paul Watkins, Mallory Watkins, Kayla Kyle, Celeste Crenshaw, Julian Thompson, Derek Thompson, Patrick Houk, Lucas Thompson, Joey Laine, Roman Thompson; great-grandchildren, Easton Hasten, Jett, Aurie, Eli, Parker, Makenna, Waylon, Ellie Catherine, Emily, Sara, Brandon, and Cody; Sisters: Royce Johnston, Fulton, Doris Brewer, Mooreville, Wanda Blair, Smithville; Brother: Keith Thompson, Mooreville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, JR. Barnett and Toby Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Thompson and his mother, Aileen Aldridge Thompson. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Camp officiating. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery, Monroe County, MS. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Thompson, Chris Crenshaw, Jon Paul Thompson, Julian Thompson, Derek Thompson, Easton Bray, and Patrick Houk. Honorary Pallbearers will be Toby Hawkins and Junior Barnett. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm at the funeral home chapel in Amory. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
