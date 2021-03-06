June Thompson, 88, passed away Thursday, March 04, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.