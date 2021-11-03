Katherine Yvonne Thompson passed away at the age of 61 at her home in Tupelo, MS on October 30, 2021. She was born December 9, 1959 to Warren Williams, Loyce "Cossitt" Williams McNeil in Ripley, MS and attended the First Baptist Church. Kathy was known and loved by all she encountered. She never met a stranger and her smile could light up any room. She will be sorely missed but we know that she is resting in the arms of Jesus now. Visitation will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Katherine is survived by her mother: Loyce Cossett Williams McNeil of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jody Thompson of Tupelo, MS, Caleb Thompson (Katie) of Tupelo, MS; one daughter: Ashley Thompson Frodge (Jason) of Mt. Home, AR; two brothers: Whitney Williams (Mary) of Dallas, TX, Drew Williams of Tupelo, MS; one half brother: Neil McNeil of Tupelo, MS; two sisters: Joanne Bush of Austin, TX, Charity Williams of Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren: Savannah Frodge, Clay Frodge, Ellie Frodge, Elijah Frodge, Everett Frodge all of Mt. Home, AR, Neveah Thompson, Michael Thompson both of Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband: Steve Thompson; her father: Warren Williams. Officiating will be Bro. Keith Fox. Pallbearers will be: Jason Frodge, Whitney Williams, Drew Williams, Matthew Williams, Justin Bennett, Tracy Proctor. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. of Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
