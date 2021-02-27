Kay Thompson 65, passed away on February 25, 2021 at her home in Ripley. Kay was born on July 19, 1955 to B.G. and Johnnie Mae Jobe Willingham in Ripley Mississippi. She retired as Medical Lab Director at the Tippah County Hospital after over 42 years of service. Kay was a member of the Palmer Baptist Church. At her request she will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Kay is survived by her husband: Larry Thompson of Ripley: two daughters; Karen Lynn Meeks (Sonny) of Ripley, Amy Lea Grace (Cory) of Corinth: three grandchildren; Karson Meeks, Kaylea Grace, Addie Grace: two sisters; Helen Young (Steve) of San Antonio, TX, Betty Gadd (Jerry) of Blue Mountain: two special family members; Jennifer Stanford and Nathan Stanford both of Ripley. She was preceded in death by: her parents; one brother Lewis Wayne Williams; and one grandchild; Jackson Daniel Grace. in lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials in honor of Kay to: American Cancer Society % Roger Childs The Peoples Bank P. O. Drawer 419 Ripley, MS 38663 Condolences for the Thompson family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.