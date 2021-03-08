Kelly Wayne Thompson, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born July 30, 1939, to Gene and Lavelle Thompson. He married the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Thompson on November 11, 1959. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967 being stationed in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon and Mannheim, Germany. After serving his country, he and his wife moved back to Mississippi where he was the manager of American Finance and Goodyear Auto Service Center. He had a passion for gardening, studying the bible and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful member of East Main Church of Christ. He left behind a legacy of being a kind, humble and selfless person who always put others first. Kelly is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Evelyn, his daughter Robin Tindall (Howard), his grandchildren, Jonathen Tindall, Matthew Tindall, Kylee Steward, and Hayden Tindall, his brother, Scottie Thompson; his sisters, Francis Magers and Linda Curtiss; his sister-in-law, Shirley Sollinger (Ed); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Brenda Shields, his in-laws, Ermon and Clytee Smith, his sister-in-law, Eileene Thompson, his brothers-in-law, Lester Magers and Joe Curtiss, and grandson Jordon Tindall. Visitation will be at Lee Memorial Funeral Home from 9:30 until 11:00 Wednesday. Service will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Barry Kennedy and Bro. Michael Cates officiating. A private family graveside will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Masks will be preferred. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Michael Cates, David Cates, Britt Curtiss, Grant Shields, Frank Shields, and Matthew Nichols. Honorary Pallbearers will be his doctor, Dr. Brad Crosswhite, family friend Marcus Presley his longtime friends, Steve Kelly, Woody Turner, and Terry Turner, and his grandson Hayden Tindall. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
