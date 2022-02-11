Mr. Lee Elvie Thompson, 61, passed away on February 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mr. Thompson was born on November 12, 1960, in Ashland, Mississippi to Sammie Lee Thompson and Agnes Lucille Thornton Thompson. He was a retired 911 dispatcher for Houston Police Department and Chickasaw County 911 Office. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. He loved his job and always put others before himself. He never failed to help anyone in need. He loved his wife and children beyond measure. He shared his abundant love and heart with anyone who knew him. A Celebration of life service will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 03:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Mr. Thompson is survived by his daughter, Emily Thompson and her fiancé Joe Trahan of Zachary, Louisiana; one son, Jordan Thompson of Houston; his sisters, Ann Ray of Ashland, Mary Shelly of Ashland, and Bonnie (Billy) Stroupe of Jonesboro, Arkansas; his brother, Danny Thompson of Ashland and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Thompson who recently passed away on January 24, 2022; two brothers-in-law, Edward Ray, and Ronnie Shelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.