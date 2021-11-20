Linda J. Thompson, 76, peacefully passed away November 19, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS of non covid related issues. Linda was born September 2, 1945 in Memphis, TN to Claudie Lee Saylors and Ruby Josephine Killpatrick the 5th of 6 children. She was a 1964 graduate of L.C. Humes High School. She was a Baptist and a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church, an avid reader of the Bible and many books of faith, and enjoyed her flowers, plants, and her yard. She had many jobs during her life and she enjoyed most of them and had a lot of friends and was well loved and cared for, she was most proud of being a mother and she was a great one and will be missed immensely by all who knew her. Survivors include her son, Joey Vattiato; sister, Janie M. Dominguez; nieces, Debbie Stearnes, Theresa Pinner, Melinda Mattila, and Lisa Hooker; nephews, Mike Hooker and Erik Dominguez; 6 great nieces; 2 great nephews; 2 great great nieces; and 2 great great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Thompson; her parents; brother, Grady A. Saylors; sisters, Jennie G. Thompson, Gladys B. Hooker, and Wanda L. Johnston. Funeral Services will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Swords officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Creek Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Scotty Gray, Keith Rogers, Erik Dominguez, Robert Hooker, Floyd Yates, and Dustin Jamison. Visitation will be Saturday, November 20th 5-8PM at the funeral home and Sunday, November 21st 12PM until service time.
