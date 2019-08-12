Linda Faye Hester Thompson, 90, passed from this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born December 24, 1928 in the Old Union Community to Gordon Earl and Ophelia Louise Mundy Hester. She graduated from Shannon High School and was a member of First Baptist Church, Shannon. She was an exceptional baker, enjoyed watching hummingbirds and loved her family and shopping. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Davis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews that she was like a mother to; her step-son, Bobby Thompson (Diane); several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Thompson; three sisters, Mildred Cregeen, Virginia Scruggs and Juanita Illk; one brother, Adrian "Pete" Hester; two step-sons, Larry Thompson and Paul D. Thompson. Pallbearers will be Elliott Mincy, Wesley Holcomb, Kenneth Wooten, Michael Hester, Jimmy Thompson and Christopher Hester. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Lipford, Jimmy Hester, Larry Hester, HD Scruggs, Ronald Goggins, Kevin Hester, Dan Hester and Don Hester. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Tuesday and 1 - 2 Wednesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
