Mary Louise Thompson, 86, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 2, 1933 in Tupelo to James Watson and Ophie Irene Campbell. She was a longtime beautician. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. She loved to laugh and loved her family, especially her grandbabies. Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Perry officiating. Entombment will be in Lee Memorial's Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, James Garry Mask (Sherry) of Tupelo and Bobby Wayne Mask (Sherry) of Brewer; one sister, Geneva Kabban of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Carey Lackey (Melissa), Dewayne Mask (Ana), James Gary Mask (Ashley), Amy Mask, Corey Rakestraw, Ben Mask, Emily Burleson (Mark) and Lane Kelly (Dusty); 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Thompson and a brother, Bobby Campbell. Visitation will be 9 - 11 Wednesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
