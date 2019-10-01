Lynda Joy Thompson, 75, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 30, 1944, to Homer and Lizzie Cockrell. After attending Mantachie High School, Lynda worked for many years in the furniture and garment industries. She loved Mexican food and watching football, and she was a devoted member of Tombigbee Baptist Church. With a witty personality and unwavering support, Lynda cherished her family as the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Jackie, her children and grandchildren, and her special fur baby, Tennessee. She will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. A celebration of life service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2,2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joseph Jones and Bro. Ray Hall officiating. Private burial will take place in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jackie Thompson; her children, Melissa Whiteley (Dennis) of Hackleburg, AL, Brian Thompson (Alaine) of Marietta, and Britt Thompson of Saltillo; her grandchildren, Cory Guin, Chip Guin (Emilee), Jason Guin (Emily), Lane Thompson, Gracie Thompson, Emily Estes, Courtney Wilson (Cody), Rob Thompson (Callie), Shawn Thompson, Hayden Whiteley (Allie), and Brandi Whiteley; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Susie Goosetree; a special niece, Tonya Vaughn (Richard); a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Hughes; a brother, Thomas Cockrell; mother-in-law Madge Thompson; and father-in-law Charlie Thompson. Pallbearers will be Cory Guin, Chip Guin, Jason Guin, Lane Thompson, Rob Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Justin Hughes, Nathan Hughes, and Lanny Franks. Honorary pallbearers will include members of Lynda's Sunday School class at Tombigbee Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Building Fund at Tombigbee Baptist Church, 335 Tombigbee Church Road, Mantachie, MS 38855. Online condolences may be shared with the Thompson family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
