Margaret Linley Thompson went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019. She was born in Hot Air, Mississippi to George Russell and Ottie Vell ( Thomas) Linley on November 27, 1938. She graduated from Houston High School in 1956. She worked many years in the furniture industry before retiring from Franklin Corporation in 2007. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Burial will follow in Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her son William David Taylor, Jr., her daughter Jackie (Michael) Chandler, her grandsons - Curtis Taylor and Bruner Chandler, her granddaughters - Ashley Ivy, Victoria (Remmie) Blissard and Alex (Jacob) Davis, and her great granddaughter - Addie James Davis. She is also survived by her brother Johnny(Diane) Linley, sister-in-law Betty Jean Linley, brother-in-law Alfred Masterrigo, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers - Clyde, Bill, and James, her sisters - Rosie Lee Moore, Elizabeth "Tiny" Walters, and Linette Masterrigo, and a daughter Mary Ruth "Mitzi" Taylor. Pallbearers will be Chris Brents, Bill Linley, Cedric Linley, Roger Moore, Jerry Moore, Carl Proctor, and Wayne Walters. Visitation will start at 9 until 11:00 a.m. service time Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
