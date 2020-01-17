Mary Pearl Handley Thompson, 89, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born on August 30, 1930 in Flatwoods, Alabama to Robert and Lummy Jones Handley and she was the widow of Rubel Thompson. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Monroe Trouser and Amory Garment for over 60 years. The pride of her life was her family and friends. She attended many gospel singings with her sister and she enjoyed playing bingo. She was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Bubba Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Dennis Thompson (Suzie) of Amory and Donald Thompson (Angie) of Amory; three brothers, Terrel Joe Handley, Tony Handley, Roger Handley, and Robert Handley; one sister, Sara Snyder (Mack); 5 grandchildren, Darlene Goodin (Jeremy), Angie Parker (Sport), Danny Thompson (Meagan), Blake Thompson (Tiffany), and Brady Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda Franks, Kim Comer, Angie Franks, and Pam Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rubel Thompson; two sons, Jerry Lee Thompson and Jimmy Alan Thompson; one brother, Norman; 4 sisters, Edna, Gail, Lela, and Geneva; and grandson, Jason Thompson. Pallbearers will be Blake Thompson, Brady Thompson, Noah Lawson, Dalton Parker, Daniel Allred, Jeremy Goodin, and Cory Gist. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Riverplace Nursing Home; members of Nettleton Independent Methodist Church; and Easton Thompson. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.