Mattie B Thompson, 93, passed away Sunday, March 07, 2021, at Yalabusha Nursing Home in Water Valley. Services will be on Saturday March 13, 2021 1:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel Oxford. Visitation will be on Friday March 12, 2021 1:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at Jeffrie Chapel Cemetery in Abbeville. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

