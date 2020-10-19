POTTS CAMP, MS -- Opel Jean Thompson, 84, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday starting at 12 noon and going until the service.

