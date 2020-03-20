On Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020, Peggy Ferris Thompson, 87, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the well lived life of Mrs. Thompson will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery in Benton County. Mrs. Thompson was born November 6, 1932 in Benton County, the daughter of the late Aubrey David West, Sr. and the late Myrtle West. She received her education in the Ashland School System and served as a caregiver in the community for over 25 years. A Christian and Baptist, Mrs. Thompson will be remembered as a people person with a big heart who had a mission for showing God's love through her caring hands. Working in her yard, fishing, traveling and cooking were just a few of her favorite pastimes. Her family has the assurance of knowing that our loss here on earth is truly heaven's gain. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Her memory will be shared by one son, Tommy Calvin Elliott (Judy) of Ripley, eight grandchildren, Thomas Glynn Ferris, Lee, David, Denise and Allen Elliott, Mary Patton, Angel Cryer and Jonathan McLeroy , a host of great grandchildren and her beloved pet cats. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Clyde Thompson, three sons, Jimmy, Dennis Ray and Eugene Elliott, a brother, David West, Jr (SIs),a grandmother who raised her as a child, Mary West and the father of her children, Marion Elliott. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Peggy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.