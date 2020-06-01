One of God's choice servants - Rev. Edward Truman Thompson - died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence from an apparent massive heart attack. He was 74 years old. Born June 8, 1945 in Artesia, Mississippi to the late Frank Higdon and Pearl Shook Thompson, Truman grew up there and attended the public schools. Blessed with a sharp, analytical mind, better than average resolve, and a singing voice that was "heavenly," Truman managed to work his way through Mississippi State University receiving a BA degree in music education. He married his sweetheart and best friend, Linda Chaney, in Nettleton on June 6, 1965 and they would have celebrated 55 years on Saturday. A deeply patriotic American, General Truman Thompson was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U. S. Army immediately after completing ROTC at MSU where he served first as an Armor Officer. He then got a MA in Music Education from the New Orleans Baptist Seminary in hopes of being a chaplain. However, this called for a divinity degree, so he returned to Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY after serving in the ministry of music and youth for seven years. He finished his full military career as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army and Mississippi Air National Guard, ultimately achieving the rank of Brigadier General after 34 years active service, retiring in 2005. He served in KY, TX, NJ, South Korea, and Germany. All the while, he preached in predominately Baptist Churches in Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida before affiliating with the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served several United Methodist congregations and was currently serving as pastor at Hebron UMC in Saltillo. Truman enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, delighting in the beauty of the land and the wonder of God's creation. He was an excellent cook, which allowed him to truly appreciate the culinary efforts of others. His was always the "prettiest plate" at the table, and he took the longest time at the table to savor it. Truman loved music, having started his career in the ministry as a church musician. He had a photogenic memory that included a mental card catalog containing a song lyric for at least one sentence in every conversation, including silly songs that his children insisted could not possibly have been recorded, yet they were. He had a soft spot for children and animals, and those who, due to circumstances beyond their control, were doing the best they could. Rev. Thompson was an extraordinary person who saw the good in all, believed in second chances, and had the spiritual gift of loving others equally, rich or poor. His legacy will be that of love for God, country, justice, fairness, equality, football, popcorn, and Coca Cola, movies where good triumphed over evil, Louis L'Amour westerns, and Marty Robbins cowboy ballads, a meaningful conversation, a redeemed soul, but most of all, his family. Truman leaves behind a grateful family which includes his wife, Linda Chaney Thompson of Nettleton; his daughter, Terrie Leigh Thompson of Springhill, TN, and son LTC Edward T. Thompson, II and wife Shayna, presently stationed in Germany; his grandchildren, Olivia Livaudais, Sophia Livaudais, Eliza Jane Thompson, Madelyn Thompson, and Abigail Thompson; a sister, Joan Landford (Aubrey) of Artesia, MS; a brother, Thomas Thompson (Jackie) of Daphne, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his constant loving companion, his dog Xena. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Thompson; and a grandson, Ivan Thompson. The family asks that you respect their wishes for a private family-only service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Service of Death and Resurrection with full military honors will be announced at a later date and will include a public visitation. Those wishing to encourage the family may do so by emailing hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. For those who might want to view the private service, they may go to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming after 6 PM today, where it will be permanently archived. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo/Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 or to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, 44900 Prentice Drive, Dulles, VA 20166 for the purpose of funding education for the children of disabled, wounded, or deceased members of the military.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.