POTTS CAMP, MS -- Robert Thompson, 72, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery in Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church Sunday 1:00 PM until service.

