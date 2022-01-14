Roger Dale "Red" Thompson, resident of Pontotoc, departed this life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thompson will be at 3pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Johnny Thompson and Bro. James Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Martintown Cemetery. Mr. Thompson was born on February 13, 1963 in Union County to the late Joe Dale Thompson and Sara Carolyn Little Benefield of Ingomar. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was a valued frame builder with Ashley Furniture Industries for as long as his health permitted. A proud member of Fredonia Baptist Church, Mr. Thompson will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included fishing and hunting with his son. He was known as a generous man that never let his disabilities slow him down. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish memories include a daughter, Jessica Whitaker (Chad) of Pontotoc, two sisters, Barbara Weathers and Marilyn Kay Rainey, both of New Albany, three brothers, Carol Jean Thompson, Rob Thompson (Patricia), Terry Thompson (Amy), all of New Albany, and two grandchildren, Madison Thompson and Jaxon Whitaker of New Albany. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson famity at nafuneralsandcreamtions.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.