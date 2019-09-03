HATLEY -- Roy G Thompson, 71, passed away Monday, September 02, 2019, at Tupelo, MS in North Mississippi Medical Center. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.

