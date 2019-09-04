Roy Glenn Thompson, 71, passed away on September 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Wren, MS, on January 21, 1948, he was a son of Elmer Edward and Kate Morgan Thompson. Roy grew up in Monroe County and graduated with the Smithville Class of 1966. He furthered his education at ICC and went to work at an early age. He was well known in the community for his talent of drawing house plans for the public. He loved to "sharpen the saw" by keeping up with current building trends and incorporating them into his customer's designs. A man who was always thinking one step ahead, he also worked the majority of his career as an Insurance Investigator. He was a hardworking man, who worked his cases thoroughly and always provided financially for his family. He was a Christian who married the love of his life, Rita Thompson. Together they were blessed with two children and four granddaughters and one great granddaughter. With a heart for serving, Roy volunteered and became Scout Master of Troop 55 in Amory with the Boy Scouts of America. He shared his knowledge and precious time with many children over the years. He also was passionate about the Humane Society. Some of his closest friends were Robert Porter and Billy Farrar. In his free time, he liked to spend time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, tinker on his cars, listen to bagpipe music, and just be around his family. A smart and talented business man with a serving heart, Roy will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Roy is survived by his wife, Rita Thompson, Amory; daughter, Katie Rost (Shane), Amory; son, Sean P. Thompson (Jodie), Tupelo; grandchildren, Molly and Morgan Rost; Laura and Reagan Thompson; great granddaughter, Rylee Yarbrough; sister, Jane Burns, Knoxville; brother, Edward Eugene Thompson (Dot), Cordova, TN, Gary Thompson (Kim), Amory; niece and nephew, Scott Cox and MaryAnne Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nell Cox. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, September, 6, 2019, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS, with Rev. David Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Boozer, Robert Porter, Dwayne Hightower, Jimmy Eastman, Scott Cox, and Michael Martin. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
