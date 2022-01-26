Mrs. Sandra "Sandi" Faye Heair Thompson, 62, passed away on January 24, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Sandra was born on September 16, 1959, in Houston to Ellis Ray Heair and Madie Mae Williams Heair. She was a retired registered nurse for North Mississippi Medical Center for over thirty years. Mrs. Sandra was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Sandra had the heart of a faithful servant. She shared her love and care with many through her work as a nurse. She lived to serve others and her Savior. She loved her husband, children, and family with all her heart, and never ceased to put them first. Her warm, infectious smile and kindness will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Visitation will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Mrs. Thompson is survived by mother, Madie Heair of Houston; her husband of 35 years, Lee Thompson of Houston; her daughter, Emily (Joe Trahan) Thompson of Zachary, LA; her son, Jordan Thompson of Houston; her sisters, Margaret (Robert) Harrell of Mathiston; Carolyn (Roy) Orr of Flora, MS.; Linda Heair of Mathiston; Brenda (David) McVay of Okolona; and Amy (Donnie) Prisock of Starkville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her father, her brother, Michael Heair; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Dee Griffin; and her nephews, Bobby Harrell. Pallbearers will be Jordan Thompson, Joe Trahan, Wil Prisock, Brian Wilbourne, Keith Vaughn, Shawn Keranen, Chad Griffin, and Tommy Andrew. Honorary pallbearers will be Ellis and Stuart McVay, Randy Shelly, Sammy Shelly, Joseph Stroupe, and Jairus Stroupe. **The family ask that masks be worn during the services for Mrs. Thompson. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one.** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
