Shirley Ann Gilliland Thompson, age 75 died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born January 10, 1944 to R. G. Gilliland and Jency Thompson Gilliland in Monroe County. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she worked as a homemaker and farmer. She was a 1962 graduate and Salutatorian at Hamilton High School. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Bend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Travis Thompson of Aberdeen, MS; three daughters, Terrie Lynn Reed (Jack) of Columbus, MS, Sherrie Jones (Benny) of Hamilton, MS, and Ginger Autry (Don) of Wren, MS; two sisters, Jane Knoop (Harold) of Aberdeen, MS and Elaine Garner of Memphis, TN; one brother, Donald Gilliland of Hamilton, MS; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Jack Reed, Benny Jones, Don Autry, Daniel Brown, Christopher Brown, Tyler Jones, Glen Allen Autry, McKellar Conwill. Honorary Pallbearers are Carlos Thompson, Ricky Thompson, Mark Gilliland, Ray McCollum, Tim Shannon, Lathan Lancaster. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 and from 1:00 until service time, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at River Bend Baptist Church. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
