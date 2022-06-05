On the beautiful Friday evening of June 3, 2022, Jimmy Lee Thompson, Sr., 71, resident of Middleton, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thompson will be at 2 Pm Tuesday, June 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Hodoe officiating. Burial will be private. Mr. Thompson was born March 25, 1951 in Bells, TN, the son of the late Thurman "Pop" and Maggie Lou Borders Thompson. He received his education in the Wilson Public School System, was a valued employee of the Maltan Company and was married on July 13, 1974 to his beloved wife, Joyce Jordan Thompson who survives. A Christian, Mr. Thompson will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle throughout the southern states. Blessed with a large family, Mr. Thompson's life revolved around his family and much adored grandchildren. His best times were had entertaining at his home and watching his grandchildren play.He was a loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all whose lives he touched. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Tuesday, June 7 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 47 years, memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Brad "J.T." Thompson of Booneville, Jimmy Lee Thompson, Jr. (Sissy) of Middleton, TN and Bobby Wayne Thompson (Tricia) of Selmer, TN, three sisters,Sarah Jean Cooper (Ricky) of Joyner, AR, Bettye Huskey of Wilson, AR and Charlotte Carmichael of Hayti. MO, two borthers, David Thompson (Kathy) of Wilson, AR and Jerry Thompson of Bassett, AR, eighteen grandchildren and a god-daughter, Angie Holloway of Booneville. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Willie Louise Ashburn and a brother, Joe Frank Thompson. The family request the memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.