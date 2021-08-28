William "Bud" Thompson, 90, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. He was born September 10, 1930 to W.F. "Sparkplug" and Ida Mae Pate Thompson. He worked at Fulton Telephone Company for many years, and also did construction and plumbing work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bob Thompson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Joey Thompson (Marla "Sissy") of Peaceful Valley, and Jerry "Red" Wayne Thompson (Cindy) of Dorsey; two daughters, Doris Gregory (Johnny) of Fulton and Deborah Vanstory of Peaceful Valley; eight grandchildren, Adele Sheffield, Sarah Brown, Brandy Vanstory, Michael Vanstory, Nicole "Nikki" McMillen, Thomas Lindsey, D.R. Thompson, and Rhyne Thompson; sixteen great grandchildren; two great -great grandchildren; one sister; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife 65 years, Helen Louise Thompson, who died in 2015; three sons, Buddy Thompson, Donnie Thompson, and Tommy Thompson; two daughters- in-law, Judy Thompson and Sandy Thompson; three brothers, Bobby Joe Thompson, Marvin Thompson, and Roger Thompson; several half brothers and sisters; and his parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
