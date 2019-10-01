Clarence Sidney Thorn, 87, went to his heavenly home, which had been his greatest wish for the last few months due to his declining health, on September 30, 2019, leaving his earthly home in Greenwood Springs, Splunge Community. He was born April 3, 1932, in Tremont, Mississippi, to Mr. William C. Thorn and Mrs. Clovie Lucille Jones Thorn. He learned to love the Lord at a young age and was gifted with an amazing God-given musical talent. One of the greatest joys of his early childhood was making music and singing with his brother, Wayne, and sister, Nella. From 1951 to 1972 he was employed by MacWhyte Wire Rope and Cable, Manufacturing in Kenosha, WI. From 1952 to 1954 he served his country as a sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Many times he remembered those serving under him becoming his family. He led his men in many battles including the battle at Heartbreak Ridge. During these two years he received many medals of distinction, but lost many of his fellow soldiers. On September 10, 1955, he married the love of his life, Janice Ann Jeffreys. To this union was born three beloved children: Sheila Daniece, Stanley Alan, and Kim Lynann. His love of music was passed on to each of them, causing his heart to be filled with great joy. In their early years they resided in Wisconsin and Illinois. In 1972 he and his family moved to the Splunge Community, where he quickly gained a host of friends. Much to his delight he soon realized that many of these men shared the same love for coon hunting that he did, and together they spent countless nights in the woods. His life was centered on loving God and people, church and church music, and family. He served as a Deacon for The Church of God of Prophecy for approximately 56 years, with the last 47 years serving at the Amory Church of God of Prophecy. He and his family used their God-given talents through singing and playing musical instruments. He was a member of The State Line Choir. In 1972 he joined the Pilgrims Quartet, where he sang bass. His daughter, Sheila, joined in singing alto, and his son, Stan, played the piano. Later, when Sheila went away to college, his youngest daughter, Kim, stepped in to continue singing the alto parts. During their years with the Pilgrims Quartet many were blessed by their ministry in song. For many years he was employed by Hyster Manufacturing in Sulligent, Alabama. He retired from that company in 1997. His favorite vocation was construction and carpentry work. Throughout his life he built many homes for families to enjoy. One of the brightest lights in his heart was his one and only grandson, Seth. Together they trained many coon dogs and horses. They also spent countless nights coon hunting and days stalking squirrel, deer, and anything else that had four legs and lived in the woods. Truly, he was his Pawpaw's shadow. Seth inherited his grandfather's ability to fix just about anything, and now as an adult he is following in his footsteps working in machine maintenance. They definitely were "two peas in a pod." A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy in Mooreville. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 and again from 1 p.m. to service time on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, both at the church. Private burial in Union Grove Cemetery. Officiants will be Bishop James Gray, Bishop Billy West, Bishop Wayne Thorn, and Rev. Dean Allen, with music by Charlotte Thorn Green. Pallbearers are Mario Ortiz, Paul Green, Mark Lochold, Ray Conwill, Robbie Harris and Doug Lucas. Honorary pallbearers are Bennie Northam, Bill Overstreet, Carlton Green, Darrell Grimes, Tommy Stacy, and Herschel Kimbrough. Sid is preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Lucille Thorn; his infant granddaughter, Sarah Thorn; his sister, Barbara Thorn Howard; and his two nieces, Cassandra Thorn and Deborah Thorn Brown. He leaves his love and memories of his blessed life to his beloved wife, Janice Jeffreys Thorn; his three children, Sheila Thorn Murphree of Tupelo, Stan Thorn and his wife, Susan, of the Splunge Community, and Kim Thorn Harris and her husband, Ronnie, of Mooreville; one grandson, Seth Thorn of the Splunge Community; his two brothers, Reverend Wayne Thorn and his wife, Earline, of Mooreville, and Merle Thorn and his wife, Julie, of Amory; one sister, Nella Thorn Jacobson of Ogden, Utah; and one brother-in-law, Dennis Howard, of Fairmont, West Virginia; and a host of other dear family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons, Tupelo South Camp 23117, PO Box 2647, Tupelo, MS 38803; The Amory Church of God of Prophecy, 1302 Hwy 278 E., Amory, MS 38821; or Legacy Hospice of Amory, 212 N. Main St., Amory, MS 38821.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.