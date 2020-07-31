RED BAY, AL -- David Paul Thorn, 66, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Private Family Service at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.