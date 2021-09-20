Douglas Leon Thorn, 74 of Fulton, MS passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a PRIVATE family viewing only and the interment will be in Magnolia Gardens. Born December 4, 1946, in Tupelo, Doug was a retired custodian for Wal-Mart and of the Baptist faith. Doug is survived by his son, Eddie Thorn and wife Annette of Iuka, MS.; 3 grandchildren, Sharlie Cain, Jeremy Thorn and Amanda Thorn Brady and husband Paul; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Garvis Thorn ; sister, Teresa Maxey and husband Mike; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Thorn; mother, Sarah Riech Thorn and his brother, Kenneth Thorn. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Douglas Leon Thorn.
