Doug Thorn

Douglas Leon Thorn, 74 of Fulton, MS passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a PRIVATE family viewing only and the interment will be in Magnolia Gardens. Born December 4, 1946, in Tupelo, Doug was a retired custodian for Wal-Mart and of the Baptist faith. Doug is survived by his son, Eddie Thorn and wife Annette of Iuka, MS.; 3 grandchildren, Sharlie Cain, Jeremy Thorn and Amanda Thorn Brady and husband Paul; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Garvis Thorn ; sister, Teresa Maxey and husband Mike; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Thorn; mother, Sarah Riech Thorn and his brother, Kenneth Thorn. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Douglas Leon Thorn.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.