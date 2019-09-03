Joseph Martin Thorn, 81, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord, September 3, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home. He was born March 10, 1938 in Vina, Alabama to Thomas Alexander and Girlie Lee Lutrell Thorn. Over his lifetime, Joe worked many jobs. He retired from Mueller Copper Tubing after a 20 year career. Survivors include: sister, Lola Burcham and her husband, Ron; sister, Marie Veasey and her husband, Walter; brother, John Blackburn and his wife, Laura; sister-in-law, Maggie Thorn Rawson. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends and special best friend, Juanita Waters to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Monroe Thorn. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ronnie Hatfield of First Baptist Church Saltillo officiating. Graveside services will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Burleson Cemetery in Vina, Alabama with Joseph's nephew, Timothy Thorn, officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. No one was a greater fan of the University of Alabama football... Let the TIDE ROLL!
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.