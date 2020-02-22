Wanda Elizabeth Thorn, 66, entered her heavenly home on Friday, January 21, 2020. Born on September 18, 1953 in Amory, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late James Andrew and Estelle Eloise Patterson Sullivan. Wanda grew up in Amory, Mississippi and graduated from Amory High School. She furthered her education by spending two years learning a cutting edge trade during that time. She became a Key Punch Operator and this type of job was essentially the first ever in programming computers. Wanda also later obtained her Certificate in Homeopathic Medicine. Although she had much training, she eventually worked in the one of the most important jobs ever, as a homemaker. She met the love of her life, Kenneth "Ken" Thorn, and they were married on July 1, 1972. Ken spoiled Wanda and together they were blessed with three children. Wanda was Southern Baptist, a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and a member of the American Family Association. She loved Gospel music with a little hip hop mixed in from time to time. Her faith in God and love for her family are the things she cherished the most in life. A woman with strong beliefs, she was very much Pro-Life, a supporter of Sav-A- Life (Life Spring Ministries), and she was an avid Trump supporter. She enjoyed sp[eding time with her grandchildren, spending time with her children, and hanging out with her friends, Betty Griggs and Robbie Cowart. She liked to go out to eat and was a fan of Country Boys Hamburgers as well as fries with brown gravy. Wanda liked to write in her free time, yet her favorite thing to do was to be with her family. Wanda leaves behind so many wonderful memories for her friends and family to cherish. She will be missed dearly yet her love will live on in their hearts. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Jamie Andrea Hare, Nattleton; sons, Jason Nathaniel Thorn, Anchorage, Alaska, Jeremy Brandon Thorn (Mandi), Amory; grandchildren, Ashley Hare, Elijah "Eli" Thorn, and Noah Thorn; sisters, Beverly Floyd (Jerry) and Brenda Sumrall; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Robbie Cowart and Betty Griggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Thorn and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Thorn. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Philip Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Scott Morris, Daniel Cresap, Eddie Thorn, Harry Sumrall, Jeremy Farrar, Greg Odom, Ray Luker, Michael McNeese, Jimmy Henson, and Todd Starling. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eli Thorn and Noah Thorn. Visitation will be Sunday night from 5-8PM at the funeral home in Amory. Donations and memorials may be made to Life Spring Ministries, 1120 A Avenue Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.