CHEROKEE, AL -- Willie Thorne, Jr., 70, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence in Cherokee, Al. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 3 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and he will lie in state Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Tishomingo Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.