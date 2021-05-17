Steven Douglas Thorne, 53, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at his sister's residence in Belmont, MS. He was born in Fulton, MS and was a longtime resident of Tishomingo County. He was employed with Sun-air Products for thirteen years and was loved by his co-workers. He was of the Baptist faith, served in the National Guard and loved to hunt and fish. He was friendly and never met a stranger. Services will be Wednesday, May 19, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Wayne Bumgart and Bro. Scott Bridges officiating. Burial will be in The Family Brimingham Cemetery, Glen, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his father - Melvin Thorne (Judy); his sisters - Charlotte Ann Slayton and Renee Dees (Randy); two step-daughters- Necole Ramey (Jake) and Dectony Thompson (T.J. Thompson, Jr.); seven grandchildren - Kameran, Christian, Keylee (Izzy), Jaylen, Timothy, Skylar and Neveah; special brother -Ray Paden (Loretta); father-in-law - Bill Brimingham; mother-in-law - Inez Brimingham and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of seven years, Tabitha Thorne; his mother, Peggy Joyce Upton Thorne; two brothers - Johnathan Patton Thorne and Robert Lee Thorne; brother-in-law- Phillip Wayne Slayton; grandparents- Elmer Lee Thorne and Rival Thorne Davis and Jack and Idora Upton and step-grandparents - Roy Davis and Ruby Allen Upton. Pallbearers will be Brandon Ruple, Chancellor Paden, Kasey Paden, Chase Paden, Wade Hutcheson and Johnothan Thorne. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Slayton and Andrew Ozbirn. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
