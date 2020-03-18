Annie Mae Thornton 88, a lifelong resident of Lee County, passed away peaceful March 13, 2020 at her home. A Service of Remembrance honoring a life well lived will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1PM at People 's Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Hight Chapel Cemetery. Her Pastor Dr. Stevie McKinney officiate, her son Rev. Sam Listenbee, M.D. IV. eulogist. Viewing will be held at People's Community Baptist Church on Friday March 20, 2020 , 5:00 until 7:00. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Listenbee/Thornton / Hersey family, online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com A devoted member of People's Community Baptist Church in Sunday School and the Mother Board. A former dietary with the Tupelo Public School District later retiring from the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #515. The widow of George Ervin Thornton. She is survived by her two children, Patricia (Rey) Canciller of Tupelo, MS., Rev. Sam (Renee) Listenbee of Charlotte, NC., one brother, John (Ella) Hersey , Delois (Larry) Page held a special place in her heart, she enjoyed the blessing of three generations, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, three brother-in-law, one sister-in-law and a flourishing host of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her and enjoyed the laughter she would bring.
