Betty Jean Cox Thornton (79) passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at her granddaughters home in Mantachie. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, horses, reading, going to church and spending time with her family. She was a nurse for 40 plus years. Services are 2 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Ulmer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the in the Lebanon Cemetery. Betty is survived by her sister, Rachel Glover of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Brandi Hodges (Bob) of Mantachie, Carl-Lee "Jay" King of Baldwyn, Tony Kennedy of Booneville and Nick Kennedy of Baldwyn and her great-grandchildren, Bobby Hodges IV, Ryan Kennedy, Carter Kennedy, Charlee-Jo Kennedy and Caine Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Thornton; her daughter, Denise Kennedy; her parents, Leslie and Sula Mae Cox and her brother, Chester Cox. Pallbearers will be; Bob Hodges, Andy Kennedy, Carl-Lee King, Tony Kennedy and Nick Kennedy. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

