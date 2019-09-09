TIPPAH / UNION COUNTIES -- Charles Bruce Thornton, 79, passed away Sunday, September 08, 2019, at his residence in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Wednesday September 11 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.

