Charles Bruce Thornton, 79, resident of the Cotton Plant Community near Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Sunday evening September 8, 2019 following an extended illness. Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be at 2 PM Wednesday September 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Buse will officiate and Personal Reflections will be given by Mr. Thornton's grandson, Jon Lamar. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Mr. Thornton was born September 21, 1939 in the Jericho Community of Union County and was the son of the late Ralph Washington and Annie B. Ramsey Thornton. He was a 1958 graduate of Jericho High School and was married July 7, 1961 to his beloved wife, Marie Floyd Thornton who survives. Mr. Thornton proudly served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was employed with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 33 years before his retirement. A devout Christian, he was a member of Academy Baptist Church and in earlier years served as Deacon at Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church. Mr. Thornton will be remembered as a devoted son, husband, father, brother and friend that loved helping and encouraging others. Favorite pasttimes included cheering for his Ole Miss Rebels, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs. Mr. Thornton leaves a legacy for his much loved family and they will always love and miss him as their wonderful husband and daddy. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 58 years, his memory will be honored by his daughter, Donna Sivils (Ray) of Oxford, one son, Randy Thornton of Maben, MS, one brother, Harold Thornton of Clarksville, TN, four grandchildren, Jon Courtland Lamar (Haley), Meghan Elizabeth, Morgan Claire and Jay Wesley Thornton, one great granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Lamar, three brothers in law, Wallace Floyd, Burnice Floyd (Charlene) and Paul B. Floyd (Nancy) and a very special cousin and friend, Reta Ann Allred. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Thornton, daughter in law, Denise Thornton and a sister in law , Billie Floyd. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Thornton and all Veteran for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thornton family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
