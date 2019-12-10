AMORY -- Edthye Denna Thornton, 69, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019; 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednedsay night from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

