On Monday morning, January 24, 2022, Gerald L. Thornton, 72, resident of Olive Branch and former resident of Bartlett, TN, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thornton will be at 11 AM Saturday, January 29 at Whitten Baptist Church, 6773 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, January 29 at Whitten Baptist Church with a Graveside Service at 2 PM in Canaan Cemetery near Ashland. Mr. Thornton was born May 30, 1949 in Brownfield, MS, the oldest child of the late Thomas Bruce and Josephine Rutledge Thornton. He was a graduate of Ashland High School and continued his education at Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and University of Memphis. On August 6, 1972, he married his beloved wife, Kay "Casey" Schwinn Thornton who survives. A devoted bus operator throughout his life, he was employed with companies that included Greyhound and MATA until his retirement. Mr. Thornton was a devout Christian whose faith was reflected in his unselfish life as a husband, father, brother and friend.He was a faithful member of Whitten Baptist Church where he served as Pastor of Senior Adults and volunteered with the Bus Ministry. Many words could be chosen to characterize him, as he was kind, generous, servant-hearted, compassionate, hospitable and faithful. Hobbies included watching westerns on television, reading western books, singing and listening to gospel music. Mr. Thornton filled his life with God, family and service to his community, always with a smile. It's hard to forget a man who gave his family so much to remember. Matthew 25:23 "His Master replied, "well done, good and faithful servant!" In addition to his wife, memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Melanie Frankin (John) of Olive Branch, two sisters, Christine Webb and Bonnie King, both of Ashland, a granddaughter, Katie Franklin of Olive Branch, two honorary daughters, Ashley Cobb and Amber Noel and a host of nieces and nephews. The family request that memorials be directed to Whitten Baptist Bus Ministry, 6773 Macon Rd., Memphis, Tn 38134. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thornton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
